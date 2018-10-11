Thousands without power in Lowcountry as TS Michael moves toward SC

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Wind gusts from Tropical Storm Michael have already begun to cause power outages throughout the Lowcountry.
At least one tree fell on Ashley River Road in Dorchester County Thursday morning before it was cleared by South Carolina Department of Transportation crews. More than 10, 700 people were without power in Beaufort County, 2,500 in Colleton County, 1, 400 in Charleston County, 250 in Dorchester County, and just over 100 in Berkeley County as of 4 a.m.
SCDOT provides an updated road closure list here and the Charleston police department keeps an updated list here.
This is a developing story as reports of power outages and damage continue to come in. Please check back for updates as they become available.
