Tree falls on home in Columbia; 1 person rescued

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - One person was rescued in Columbia after a tree fell onto a home early Thursday, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
Crews were called to a home in the 5100 block of Randall Avenue after a tree fell completely across the home. One resident was trapped inside, but was rescued. They were transported to a local hopsital by EMS with a leg injury.
Columbia police said two other people were able to escape from the home.
