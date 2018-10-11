As Tropical Storm Michael moves out, SC beachgoers move in

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The remnants of Hurricane Michael can still be felt Thursday afternoon as the winds are still high and the water still choppy.
Early in the morning, the gusts made it almost difficult to stand on Folly Beach, but as the day went on many people and business owners said they weren’t going to waste what turned out to be a nice day.
A long-time surfer and his friend hit the waves around noon in hope to catch a wave amidst the choppy waters.
“I thought we would catch a wave that was five or six feet, but we saw one that was eight,” says Jonathan Daniels, a Folly Beach surfer.
As the sun began to show, the businesses on Center Street in Folly Beach also decided to turn on their open signs in hope those that were starting to leave their house would be looking for something to eat.
One restaurant co-owner says this storm season has been a financially tough one, so they try to stay open as much as possible.
“People don’t realize how many people are affected, cancelling musicians, beer trucks can’t get here. People can’t eat and drink. But it’s tough when those storms are there, they’re a big impact on the coast,” says Steve Carroll, co-owner of The Washout.
By early afternoon on Thursday, Folly Beach was full of surfers, beachgoers, and even parasailers just trying to make the most of a day off school and work.
Carroll says it’s always better to be safe than sorry, but hopes Hurricane Michael is the last storm of the season.
“We want them to take big right turns, go out to the ocean, stay away. We hope for no storms,” says Carroll.
The Folly Beach Pier is expected to be back open to visitors by Friday as long as the winds die down, and most shop owners say they expect to return to normal hours.
