WATCH: Jim Cantore nearly impaled live on The Weather Channel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Terrifying video shows The Weather Channel’s meteorologist Jim Cantore come dangerously close to being impaled by storm debris on live television.
Cantore, who is known for being up close and personal with dangerous storms, was in Panama City Beach, Florida reporting live when a 2X4 flies towards him.
He was able to dodge the debris and run off camera, but the moment was added to his long list of close calls during storm coverage.
Watch the video here:
At least two people died Wednesday when Hurricane Michael smashed into the Florida panhandle as a Category 4 storm then cut a path of destruction into Georgia, remaining a hurricane until early Thursday.
Now a tropical storm, Michael moves through Georgia and into South Carolina, its effects are being seen far and wide across the southern United States.
