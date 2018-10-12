Colleton county man accused of shooting cousin over a bag of chips

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Colleton County man is being accused of shooting his cousin because he ate one of his salt and vinegar chips.
Ryan Langdale, 26, is now out on bond after being charged with attempted murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Colleton County Deputies.
On September 29, deputies were called to a Walterboro home where they were told at the time was an accidental shooting.
Langdale told deputies that he and his 17-year-old cousin were in the kitchen where the victim was cleaning a gun. He then told deputies that the gun slipped, and when the victim caught it he accidentally shot himself in the stomach. The victim was immediately taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Major Jason Chapman with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says that as investigators began to process the scene, they found inconsistencies with the story that Langdale gave and the evidence that was found.
“There were a few things odd, not inconceivable, just didn’t match up,” says Chapman.
On October 6, the victim was able to speak to his parents after having two surgeries. The 17-year-old victim then told deputies that he and his cousin were in the kitchen when Langdale warned him not to touch his bag of salt and vinegar chips and then left the room.
The victim told deputies that when Langdale returned to the room, he was holding a rifle, pointed it at him, and then shot him.
“He said the cousin pointed the weapon at him and next thing you know he heard a shot, then it took a second, but he could feel the pain,” says Chapman.
Chapman says the victim is still recovering but does not know the current extent of his condition.
