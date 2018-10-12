“Dome of Delight” Weekend On The Way!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Dry high pressure will control our weather into the weekend! Saturday and Sunday look good right now with tons of sun and comfortable highs near 80. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50′s inland over the weekend and lower 60′s on the beaches. Next rain chance will be a slight chance on Monday and Tuesday with warmer temps back into the upper 80′s.
SATURDAY: Lots of Sunshine, HIGH: 80, LOW: 58
SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine, HIGH: 82, LOW: 58
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny with a 20% chance, HIGH: 87, LOW: 66
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy w/30% chance, HIGH: 88, LOW: 66
Have a great weekend!
Bill Walsh
Chief Meteorologist
