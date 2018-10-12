19 hours: World’s longest flight from Singapore lands in New York area

An Airbus A350-900 test plane is seen at Singapore's Changi Airport at a media preview ahead of the upcoming Singapore Air Show on Monday, Feb. 10, 2014. Airbus is showing off its new wide-body A350 at Asia's biggest airshow this week. It's a strong sign the European plane maker is on schedule to start delivering the advanced jet to airline customers in the second half of the year. (AP Photo/Joseph Nair) (Joseph Nair)