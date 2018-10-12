Investigators arrest man accused of shooting two women in Orangeburg

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man accused of shooting two women, one of whom was shot in the face, in Orangeburg.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of Jaquan Jackson who is charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a crime.
During a hearing on Friday, Magistrate Robert Lake denied bond for Jackson.
“This person has shown he is an extreme danger to our community,” Ravenell said. “It’s bad enough he fired into a car not knowing who was even in the vehicle. There were three adults in this case but there could have been a child inside.”
The sheriff’s office said Jackson was wanted since an Oct. 1 shooting that sent two women to the hospital.
“The victims told investigators that around 9:30 p.m. they were in Orangeburg seeking to purchase narcotics,” OCSO officials said.
The driver of the vehicle said that as they turned onto Irvin Street, she backed up the vehicle after hearing shots fired.
She told investigators that she felt a burning sensation in her shoulder and realized she had been shot.
“A passenger in the vehicle had been shot in the face,” a report states."A third woman in the car was not injured."
Jackson was taken into custody on Wednesday night in West Columbia by a task force made up of OCSO deputies and US Marshals, Ravenell said.
“We’d like to thank the US Marshals Service for their help in bringing this individual into custody,” he said. “They have been a tremendous help to us.”
