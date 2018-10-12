Man charged after deputies find various drugs at Goose Creek home

Deputies made a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent in which Carlos Iglesias, 34, was the passenger and found a tan baggie on him which tested positive for heroin, Cochran said. A search warrant in the 100 block of Pointer Drive in Goose Creek later turned up 6.8 grams of a substance that field tested as heroin, 26 grams of a substance that field tested as meth, 26 grams of a substance that field tested as marijuana, .8 grams of a substance that field tested as cocaine and 16 pills of various controlled substances.