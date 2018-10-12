Midlands starting clean up process after Michael leaves flooding, downed power lines

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - High winds from Hurricane Michael caused falling trees and downed power lines to block roads in Columbia.
People were clearing debris and leaves from their homes after the storm left a path of destruction.
Roads were blocked off as officials worked to get trees out of the way.
Apartment complexes like St. Andrews Woods Apartments experienced flooding from nearby creeks.
The water covered the parking lot of the complex for about six hours, according to residents who live there.
“This entire area was flooded with water,” said Quincy who lives at St. Andrews apartments. “The vehicles that were back here in the parking lot couldn’t get out.”
The water came up two to three feet at those apartments. Similar scenes were seen in Whitehall neighborhoods.
People put sandbags outside of their homes, but realized the best way to make sure things wouldn’t get wet would just be to move them to higher grounds.
“There’s nothing you can do," said Aaron Bontly, a resident in Whitehall."We know it’s gonna flood. A lot of people tried putting down sand bags. We tried that it didn’t work. So we basically pick up everything off the ground that can’t get wet,”
Officials reported 15,000 homes without power Thursday morning in Columbia, but that number has since gone down.
Power in some places were restored by 2 p.m.
