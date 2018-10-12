MUSC searching for missing patient

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina is searching for a missing patient.
MUSC Public Safety officials say they are searching for Nannette D. Paull.
“Ms. Paull, a 54-year-old black female, left MUSC at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Friday, October 12,” MUSC officials said."Ms. Paull may appear confused or disorientated. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, dark pants and red shoes. "
If anyone has information on Ms. Paull’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Medical University Department of Public Safety at (843) 792-4196 or (843) 792-2261.
