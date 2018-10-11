One killed when tree falls on car in Iredell Co. as Michael moves through

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - One person has been reported dead after a tree fell onto a vehicle in Statesville.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Mocksville Highway and Songbird Lane. The roadway was closed while crews worked at the scene.
It is unclear if any other injuries were reported.
The victim’s name has not been released.
There have been a number of reports of trees falling in Statesville as Tropical Storm Michael moved through the area, bringing heavy winds and rain.
No further information about the Statesville incident has been released.
