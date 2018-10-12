Richland Northeast High School quarterback receiving treatment in Charleston after suffering heart attack

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland Northeast Football team announced that one of their players who suffered a heart attack Wednesday is receiving treatment in Charleston.
Quarterback Josh Boyd spent Wednesday night in Palmetto Richland and was transported to MUSC in Charleston on Thursday. He is scheduled to have surgery on Friday.
The team said on Twitter that Boyd has been awake and is talking.
They ask the community to keep the quarterback in their prayers.
