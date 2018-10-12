Tammy Moorer’s cyber lover testified on day 4 of Heather Elvis kidnapping trial

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The jury heard more testimony centering around phone records obtained by law enforcement officers, but others not certified in law enforcement got their chance to share their story with the jury, too.
First to take the stand Thursday was Johnathan Martin, a detective with the Horry County Police Department. He talked about phone records he obtained from Tammy Moorer, Sidney Moorer and Heather Elvis.
There was a lot for Martin to talk about on the stand when it came to that payphone call we’ve heard about all week. In previous testimony, Heather Elvis tried calling that payphone back multiple times.
Martin saw that in her records and said it looked suspicious. After, she tried calling the number belonging to Sidney Moorer, and after a brief conversation, he said she tried calling him again multiple times with no answer. The defense made their argument soon after.
“When someone doesn’t answer an over and over again call, its as almost if that person doesn’t want to talk to that person," said defense attorney Casey Brown.
“I can speculate what someone would do, yes,” said Martin.
After Martin testified, the state’s witnesses got more specific. Aaron Edens took the stand. He said he’s an intelligence analyst. He said he was able to look into Google location data in Heather Elvis’s phone. That information, Edens said, is more specific than information that could be obtained through cell phone towers, just giving a general vicinity.
Edens said the location information from Google is able to give specific coordinates Elvis’s phone traveled in the hours leading up to her disappearance.
He walked the jury through the early morning hours of December 18, 2013. Edens says Heather’s phone collected location information pretty frequently, being every 60 seconds, 50 percent of the time. Around 1:35 in the morning, Edens said her phone showed it was at her apartment.
When her phone was home she called her roommate and received a call at home around 2:30 a.m. and at 2:38 a.m. her phone left her apartment and showed coordinated on River Oaks Drive. Eventually her phone went to Longbeards, then Augusta Plantation Road, eventually ending up back at Longbeards, just after 3 o’clock in the morning.
Her phone ended up back near her apartment, but at 3:30 a.m., her phone showed a location on George Bishop Parkway, eventually getting to Forestbrook Road and Peachtree landing. The jury also learned of the final location the phone picked up.
“A 3:42 and 27 seconds, there is a location record that indicates the phone is somewhere here in the Waccamaw wildlife refuge," said Edens.
“Were we able to collect the same information from Sidney and Tammy’s phone?" asked Solicitor Nancy Livesay. “No,” said Edens. “And if you don’t mind tell this jury why not?” asked Livesay. “The accounts had been deleted,” said Edens.
The defense questioned the point made by the state in their cross examination. “The only records for any device you looked at was this one device?" asked Casey Brown. “That’s correct,” said Edens. “No one ever asked you to look at Ms. Tammy’s device, records?” asked Brown. “My understanding is they didn’t exist to look at,” said Edens.
After, the testimony continued. Jimmy Gunter works at Beach Ford. He testified as the man who sold Tammy and Sidney Moorer their new Ford F-150 in 2013.
Gunter said he interacted directly with the Moorer’s and did the paperwork necessary to complete the purchase.
Also to take the stand was Joyce Aland. She said she lives on Highway 814 in the Socastee area. She came forward with surveillance footage from her home security cameras around the time of Elvis’s disappearance of what she describes as a dark colored pick up truck, driving by her home towards Peachtree Landing.
The defense argued the timestamp on the video wasn’t accurate as well as the coincidence possibility.
“It seemed to be the same vehicle because the back light in my neighbors yard showed a dark color truck going by and a dark color pick up truck came back the other way," said Aland.
“Is it possible it’s a coincidence of a similar looking vehicle?” asked Brown. “I’m sorry I don’t believe in coincidences sir,” said Aland.
The last to take the stand was Kevin Hummel. He said him and Tammy met back in 1988 and reconnected on Facebook in the fall of 2013. He said the nature of their relationship was sexual and over the phone through calls and texts.
“I was single. She was looking for somebody to basically have sex with. I was all about that so that was pretty much basically what everything was about," said Hummel.
He said they stopped communicating in December of 2013.
The judge let the jurors know this trial will go into next week and to plan accordingly. Testimony will continue Friday.
WMBF News Reporter Marissa Tansino will continue providing live updates on Twitter.
