Walterboro rallies behind cancer survivor who says he was asked to cover facial scars

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - More than 8,000 people have shared a Facebook post about a man who said he was asked to cover his face inside a Walterboro store.
Kirby Evans said the owner of Forks Pit Stop asked him on Monday to cover his face if he wanted to eat food he bought at the store.
Evans lost one of his eyes and his nose during a fight with cancer.
Evans said he has been eating at Forks for a long time, but this is the first time he was asked to cover his face.
Evans’ daughter, Brandy Evans, posted about the incident on Tuesday.
“My father is the strongest man I know but, as he told me what happened to him, I watched tears roll out of his eye,” Brandy said in her Facebook post. “It hurt me to see him hurt like this, especially over something he cannot help.”
Since Brandy published the story, she said almost everyone in Walterboro had shared or at least seen the post.
The owner of Forks Pit Stop could not be reached for comment.
Employees at the store said Thursday that she had not been to work since the incident allegedly happened.
