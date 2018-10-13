James Island residents: We feel unsafe after fifth shooting in 5 months

CITY, ST (SITE) - At approximately 6 p.m. on Friday night, Charleston County Deputies were called to reports of shots fired on James Island. Upon arrival, two victims who were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is the fourth shooting on Greenhill Road since June, and now some homeowners are saying they are fearful.
In June, Charleston County Deputies responded to three shootings on Greenhill Road. The neighborhood remained quiet until September when a woman was shot and killed.
The following is a timeline of shootings on Greenhill Road in the last five months :
- June 5, 2018: Steven Ramone Ladson and Melvin Aiken were charged with attempted murder after shooting at a car and missing
- June 10: Kurt Melton was shot and killed. The case is still open by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. There have been no arrests made.
- June 12: Shots were heard in the neighborhood according to a report given to deputies, but no victims came forward and no arrests have been made.
- September 15: Anna McQuillan was found inside her home shot in chest. She died two days later from her injuries at the hospital: Dedric Middleton was already in custody on suspicion of her murder and was then charged with the murder of McQuillan.
- October 12: Shortly after 6pm a shooting was reported, two victims taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
One Greenhill homeowner says she has seen a quick decline in safety. She says that after Friday night’s shooting, something needs to be done.
“We just have a vigil, once every month or six weeks to make people mindful that this is a community where people live we need a safe environment for our children,” says Dorothy, who has lived in the neighborhood for most of 70 years.
She says that even though the shootings have become common, she doesn’t want it to stay that way.
“It’s still surprising even those it’s happened a couple times, it’s still surprising. Our prayer is that the last one is the last one,” says Dorothy.
Dorothy says that if there is a next shooting, she is fearful that it could change her life.
“A bullet doesn’t have a name. a bullet does not have a name, if they’re shooting for someone else and a stray bullet comes, it can hit anyone,” says Dorothy.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson Captain Roger Antonio says the Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols in the Greenhill area and has also coordinated patrol efforts with their partner agency, the Charleston Police Department.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.