National Weather Service confirms multiple tornado touchdowns in Orangeburg Co. during Tropical Storm Michael

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that multiple tornados touched down in Orangeburg County during Tropical Storm Michael.
In a post to the National Weather Service’s Twitter page, officials said the first tornado touched down in Branchville at about 11:17 p.m. Wednesday night.
“The tornado touched down near Edward Street and traveled about 1 mile northward to Calhoun Street causing minor damage to trees. The tornado lifted at 11:20 p.m.,” the National Weather Service said in a storm damage survey released on Twitter.
The second tornado touched down in Rowesville at about 11:28 p.m. and traveled about 6 miles.
“A second tornado touchdown occurred along the path of the storm, beginning on Hollyhock Road. This tornado produced non-continuous damage to trees as it moved through Rowesville, SC and continued northward until lifting near Methodist Oaks Drive at 11:37 p.m. EDT," the National Weather Service said.
The third tornado touched down in Orangeburg at about 11:48 p.m. and traveled about 8 miles.
“A third tornado touchdown occurred near the City of Orangeburg, SC near Brookside Drive and Pinehill Road. This tornado caused non-continuous damage to large trees as it moved northwestward. It lifted near the Calhoun County line Providence Road on 10/11/18 at 12:01 a.m.,” the National Weather Service said.
As Tropical Storm Michael was making its way through Georgia and into the Palmetto State late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, a tornado warning was issued for Orangeburg County.
NWS says the information released in the storm damage survey is preliminary information and is subject to change. Check back for updates.
