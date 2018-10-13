No. 14 Florida rallies from 18 down to beat Vanderbilt 37-27

Florida head coach Dan Mullen, center, is restrained during a verbal confrontation with Vanderbilt coaches and players in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey)
By TERESA M. WALKER | October 13, 2018 at 2:59 PM EST - Updated October 13 at 3:06 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Scarlett ran 48 yards for the go-ahead touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, and No. 14 Florida rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Vanderbilt 37-27 Saturday in a game marred by a near brawl , with both head coaches yelling as each team spilled onto the field.

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey was on hand for a first-hand view of the incident.

An official held back Florida coach Dan Mullen as he yelled at Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason , who was near the Gators' sideline after checking on the Commodore defender whose helmet was knocked off by a hit by linebacker James Houston IV. Both teams spilled onto the field, drawing unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

The penalty cost the Gators their leading tackler, with Vosean Joseph ejected for his second such penalty of the first half. Two people escorted an emotional Joseph off the field.

Mullen and Mason hugged each other at midfield after the game.

Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) runs 48-yards for a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) runs 48-yards for a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

That overshadowed the Gators (6-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) scoring 24 straight points after Vanderbilt jumped out to a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

With the comeback, Florida won its fifth straight this season. The Gators also beat Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3) for the fifth straight year and 27th time in 28 games in this series.

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason, right, yells at the Florida bench as Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dare Odeyingbo is attended to in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason, right, yells at the Florida bench as Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dare Odeyingbo is attended to in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Vanderbilt turned three turnovers into 17 points, and the Commodores also sacked Feleipe Franks twice and stripped him of the ball once. They also intercepted Franks once. Kyle Shurmur threw two touchdowns with his father, New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur, in the stands. Jamauri Wakefield also ran for a TD.

When Florida could hold onto the ball, the Gators simply dominated and outgained Vanderbilt 576-336 in total offense.

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason, center, pushes defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) off the field during a confrontation between Vanderbilt and Florida in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason, center, pushes defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) off the field during a confrontation between Vanderbilt and Florida in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Scarlett finished with 113 yards rushing, and Lamical Perine added a TD run and 121 yards rushing. Franks threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns. His second, an 11-yarder to Freddie Swain, padded the lead midway through the fourth quarter to seal the comeback.

TAKEAWAYS

Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) carries the ball past offensive lineman Fred Johnson (74) as Scarlett runs 48-yards for a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) carries the ball past offensive lineman Fred Johnson (74) as Scarlett runs 48-yards for a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Florida: The Gators struggled yet again with too many penalties. The costliest came when they left the sideline while Vanderbilt trainers tended to lineman Dare Odeyingbo and coaches started yelling at each other. That unsportsmanlike conduct penalty wound up being the second for Joseph. The linebacker had been flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on Vanderbilt's third TD drive for slamming a running back to the ground after the whistle.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores start 0-3 in league play for a sixth straight season. It didn't help that they lost running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn early in the second quarter to an unspecified injury. Vaughn finished with one catch for 75 yards and a TD , and he ran seven times for 56 yards before being hurt.

Florida players run onto the field during a confrontation between Florida and Vanderbilt coaches and players in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Florida players run onto the field during a confrontation between Florida and Vanderbilt coaches and players in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Gators played sloppily enough with penalties and turnovers that holding their ranking will be good after their escape in Nashville.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen, center, talks to side judge Michael Williams, right, after Florida and Vanderbilt coaches and players had a confrontation in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Florida head coach Dan Mullen, center, talks to side judge Michael Williams, right, after Florida and Vanderbilt coaches and players had a confrontation in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

UP NEXT

Florida: The Gators have an open date before their annual game with No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 27.

Florida linebacker James Houston IV (41) runs to the locker room after being ejected for targeting in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Florida linebacker James Houston IV (41) runs to the locker room after being ejected for targeting in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Vanderbilt: The Commodores visit No. 18 Kentucky.

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) is knocked out of bounds short of the goal line by Vanderbilt linebacker Jordan Griffin (40) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) is knocked out of bounds short of the goal line by Vanderbilt linebacker Jordan Griffin (40) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown ahead of Florida defensive lineman Cece Jefferson (96) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown ahead of Florida defensive lineman Cece Jefferson (96) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25