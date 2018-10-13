Taste of Fall Is Short-Lived

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Take advantage of the seasonable weather before it ends! Sunny skies and Fall temperatures are sticking around for the weekend. Morning lows are the upper 50s and highs will top out near 80 degrees. This is a weekend to leave the umbrella at home!
Winds switch out of the south Monday and a few spotty showers are possible. Expect temps to begin feeling warm and humid again. Temperatures become warmer ahead of the next front mid week. Scattered rain is possible Tuesday and Wednesday as highs top out in the upper 80s. The front will leave behind much cooler temps Thursday. Highs are expected to be in the mid 70s by the end of the work week!
TODAY: Comfortable with sunny skies, HIGH: 81.
TOMORROW: Cool start, lots of sunshine, HIGH: 82.
MONDAY: Muggy start, slight chance for isolated rain, warm afternoon, HIGH: 86.
TUESDAY: Warmer, scattered showers possible, HIGH: 87.
WEDNESDAY: A few showers possible, warm & muggy, HIGH: 88.
THURSDAY: Drier, much cooler, HIGH: 74.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
