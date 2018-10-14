Chambers shines as Buccaneers top Virginia Lynchburg, 58-6

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Jack Chambers capitalized on his first start on Saturday night finishing with 267 total yards and a trio of touchdowns to lead Charleston Southern past Virginia Lynchburg at Buccaneer Field, 58-6.
Chambers ran for 112 yards and connected on touchdown passes with Kenny Dinkins and Garris Schwarting to pace the Buccaneers (2-3) to a season-high 503 offensive yards against the NCCAA Dragons (3-4). The redshirt freshman quarterback finished 7-of-12 through the air for 155 yards and the two aforementioned touchdowns in the win.
Kendrick Bell added a pair of fourth quarter touchdown runs to finish with 75 yards on three carries, while Terrence Wilson added 74 yards and a score as the Buccaneers racked up a season-high 334 rushing yards on Saturday night. Dinkins finished with four catches for 65 yards, while Schwarting had two receptions, including a career-long 72 yard catch-and-score to pace CSU’s receiving efforts.
Chameron Stevenson provided late excitement for the Dragons with a 77-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Rembert for VUL’s lone score of the game. Running back To’mas Newman finished with 99 rushing yards on 25 carries to lead the rushing efforts.
J.D. Sosebee’s double-digit tackling streak ended on Saturday evening, but the redshirt junior linebacker finished with a team-high seven stops and added his third fumble recovery of the season. Jonathan Glover added a team-high 1.5 tackles for loss, while Jonathan Slaton added his first interception of the season.
Dahquan Edrington led VUL with nine tackles and a tackle for loss.