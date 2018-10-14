Clemson moves up to No. 3 in latest AP poll

Tigers up one spot after Georgia loss.

Clemson's Xavier Thomas sacks Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey during late, fourth-quarter action in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
October 14, 2018 at 4:18 PM EST - Updated October 14 at 4:18 PM

(AP) - After four of the top eight teams lost, The Associated Press college football poll had a new look behind No. 1 Alabama, with Ohio State reaching No. 2, LSU jumping back to No. 5 and Michigan moving into the top 10 for the first time this season.

The Crimson Tide received all but one of the 61 first-place votes from the media panel Sunday, with Ohio State receiving the other. No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame also moved up a spot. LSU jumped eight spots after handing Georgia its first loss of the season. The Bulldogs slipped from No. 2 to No. 8.

No. 6 Michigan has its best ranking of the season after blowing out Wisconsin and Texas is up two spots to No. 7.

No. 9 Oklahoma moved back into the top 10 while it was idle and Central Florida remained No. 10.

