Fumble recovery in end zone helps Bethune-Cookman win 28-26 over SC State

The Wildcats (4-3, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic) saw their early 19-point lead get whittled down to two when SC State's Tyrece Nick broke in from the 1 with 2:32 left in the game. Peters tackled Nick behind the line during the conversion, forcing the fumble. Todney Evans recovered to preserve the win for Bethune-Cookman, which ran out the clock.