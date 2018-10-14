Georgetown man arrested for kidnapping and domestic violence

By Jaquan Leonard | October 14, 2018 at 2:07 PM EST - Updated October 14 at 2:08 PM

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - A Georgetown man is in custody after a domestic incident in Georgetown on Sunday.

Ray Gailey Jr., 51, was arrested at a residence on Waccamaw Road after an incident on Sollie Circle, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesperson Jason Lesley.

An investigation led to warrants being issued for kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, Lesley said.

Gailey is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

