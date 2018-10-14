Georgetown Police searching for attempted murder suspect

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder.
Police say 22-year-old Kemondre' Raquan Anderson known as "Fuzzy" is wanted in reference to a shooting at Mingz Bar and Grill on N. Merriman Road.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of October 11.
Georgetown Police say Anderson was identified as a suspect during the course of the investigation.
According to authorities, Anderson has been entered into the the National Criminal Data Base and should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about his whereabouts you are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the tip line at 843-545-4400.
