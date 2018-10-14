Heating Up, then Cooling Down this Week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Above normal temperatures return to the forecast ahead of a stronger cold front. Highs will approach 84 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds Sunday afternoon. As we head into the new work week the mornings won’t feel as cool as temps start off in the mid 60s. The afternoons will feel warm with highs in the upper 80s Monday. In fact, Tuesday’s high of 88 may break the previous record of 87 set back in 1942! Temps remain warm through Wednesday then plummet Thursday. High temperatures are forecast to be below normal Thursday, 73 degrees.