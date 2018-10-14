One killed in Colleton Co. crash

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A single-vehicle crash killed one person and sent a second to the hospital Saturday night.
The crash happened at approximately 10:39 p.m. Saturday on McDaniel Town Road near Cottageville, according to SC Highway Patrol Cpl. Judd Jones.
Jones said a 2017 Volkswagon was traveling north when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree and then overturned, ejecting the passenger.
EMS took the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, to an area hospital with serious injuries, Jones said. The passenger, who was not wearing seatbelt, was ejected when the car overturned and died at the scene.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the victim.
The accident remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.