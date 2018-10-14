One shot after argument in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man has been shot following a verbal altercation Sunday morning.
At approximately 10 a.m., North Charleston Police responded to the 2707 Ashley Phosphate Rd. after a reported shooting, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who stated that one of two men shot him after an argument at the location, Pryor said.
The two suspects left the scene and pulled onto Stall Road in a gray four door sedan, Pryor said. Witnesses reported the suspect vehicle fleeing onto Ashley Phosphate toward Rivers Avenue.
The victim was transported to Trident Hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.