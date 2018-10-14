RCSD deputy patrol car rear-ended on Live PD

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An off-duty patrol car was rear-ended in the Village of Sandhills during the filming of Live PD tonight according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies say they were patrolling the Village at Sandhill when they spotted a suspicious vehicle without tags sitting in front of a department store.
As the officer tried to stop the suspicious vehicle the driver, it hit another car. That car then hit an off-duty RCSD patrol car.
Officers have not reported any injuries. The condition of the deputy hit or the individuals involved with this incident is still unknown.
The situation remains under investigation.
