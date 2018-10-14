Small plane crashes in NY, McDuffie Co. teacher believed to be a passenger

QUOGUE, LONG ISLAND (WFXG) - At least one person is dead after a small plane crashed in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, just a mile off the coast of New York, according to FOX News.
Police responded to multiple 911 calls around 10:59 a.m., telling them that a small plane carrying at least three people had crashed in the water just a mile off a beach near the Village of Quogue, Long Island, state officials said in a press release.
There’s been no official release of the name of the victims but according to family, one of the people is believed to be Jennifer Landrum. She works in the McDuffie County School System as a teacher.
FOX 54 is working on gathering more information on this investigation.
