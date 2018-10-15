Annual blessing held for therapy dogs at MUSC

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It was a very special day for some local pups with a very important job.
There were dozens of people gathered on the Horseshoe at the Medical University of South Carolina for the annual blessing of the university’s therapy dogs.
The therapy dogs not only visit patients at MUSC, but they visit other specialty units around the Tri-county area as well.
Whether you’re 8 or 80-years-old, a dog can immediately change your outlook.
It’s a reason they are so valued in helping patients.
“Thank you so much for all the work that you do,” said Rebecca, a former MUSC patient."You find a bunch of lonely and broken people in the hospital and you make them so happy."
After the ceremony, the chaplains went around and blessed all of the therapy dogs and their handlers.
Officials say the program is growing.
Next month the pet therapy teams will add several other destinations to their list of places to visit.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.