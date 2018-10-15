Charleston International Airport to install gunshot detection software outside security areas

“Together with our partner Johnson Controls, we are extremely pleased to add Charleston to SDS’ growing list of aviation and transportation customers,” Dan Marshall, Director of Federal Accounts for Shooter Detection Systems said. “By selecting DHS certified active shooter detection technology that seamlessly integrates with their existing security technologies, the airport’s security forces and area first responders will now have maximum situational awareness to respond faster and save lives when seconds matter most to the airport’s passengers, vendors, and staff.”