City of Charleston set to unveil parking study findings

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Almost five months after beginning its study on parking in the city, Charleston officials will announce its findings to the public on Monday and Tuesday.
The city initiated the study earlier in 2018 in an attempt to update its parking system for the first time in 20 years. It examines current and future parking trends for Charleston residents and businesses.
“Parking is a key component of our overall transportation and quality of life strategy here in the city, and it’s critical that we get it right," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “That’s why it’s so important for us to hear our citizens’ ideas and input now, before any final decisions are made.”
A drop-in session is scheduled for Monday at the Charleston Civic design center located at 85 Calhoun Street from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A larger open house is scheduled for Tuesday at the Clemson Design Center located in Suite 200 at 701 E. Bay St. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A formal presentation of the findings will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Clemson Design Center.
