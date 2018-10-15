City of North Charleston seeks public input to update comprehensive plan

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston is recruiting the help of its residents in October. Officials want the public’s help to see what they want from their city in its comprehensive plan.
Titled PRIME North Charleston, the plan provides framework for staff that can help them implement policies that align with what residents want. It addresses nine elements such as population change, economics, land use, transportation and housing.
“First and foremost, PRIME North Charleston will be a roadmap for the future of the City that is developed by the community as a whole,” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said. “The planning process invites meaningful dialogue to develop a shared community vision for all of North Charleston. The community also has multiple opportunities to come together and participate in this conversation about all of the elements that will make PRIME North Charleston.”
There will be plenty of opportunities to provide input including a website that can be found here. The first public open house is Monday night at the senior center in the 6200 block of Dorchester Road from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Other open house dates and locations can be found below.
- Oct. 16: Wescott Park, 9600 Dorchester Road, 4:30-7 p.m.
- Oct. 22: Gussie Greene Community Center, 2012 Success Street, 4:30-7 p.m.
- Oct. 23: Senior Center at Northwood, 8708 Antler Drive, 4:30-7 p.m.
- Oct. 25: Felix Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, 4:30-7 p.m.
