Clemson announces start time for Florida State matchup

Tigers, Noles to play at Noon.

ACC Football Atlantic Division rivals Florida State and Clemson met at Clemson Memorial Stadium on Nov. 11, 2017. C.J. Fuller (27) of Clemson. (John Byrum/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
October 15, 2018 at 2:27 PM EST - Updated October 15 at 2:27 PM

GREENSBORO, NC (The Atlantic Coast Conference) - The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of October 27.

Thursday, October 25

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (previously announced)

Friday, October 26

Miami at Boston College, 7 p.m. on ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, October 27

Clemson at Florida State, Noon, ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Oct. 20

Wake Forest at Louisville, Noon, RSN

North Carolina at Virginia, 12:20 p.m., Raycom Sports

Duke at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., RSN

NC State at Syracuse – ESPN has exercised a six-day hold. Game time and network designation will be decided after the games of Oct. 20.

