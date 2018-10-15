Cole struggles in 2nd playoff start with Astros

Cole struggles in 2nd playoff start with Astros
Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole prepares to pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)
By KEN POWTAK | October 14, 2018 at 10:22 PM EST - Updated October 14 at 10:22 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Gerrit Cole struggled at the beginning of his second playoff start with the Houston Astros.

By the time he recovered, it was too late. Boston was well on its way to a big win.

Cole's electric fastball was lined all over Fenway Park and he also committed a costly error in his first career appearance in the AL Championship Series, losing 7-5 to the Red Sox in Game 2 on Sunday.

One night after Justin Verlander pitched Houston to a 7-2 victory in the series opener, Cole was unable to duplicate the success of his fellow hard-throwing right-hander. The 28-year-old Cole allowed a season-high five runs and six hits — all of them on fastballs — in six innings.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Houston.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (AP)
Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi is safe at first on Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole's throwing error over first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the first inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi is safe at first on Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole's throwing error over first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the first inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (AP)