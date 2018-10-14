Deputies ask for community’s help locating missing Boy Scouts trailer

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Lexington County deputies are asking for the communities help in finding a Boy Scouts trailer that was reported missing on Saturday.
The trailer belonged to the Boy Scouts of America Troop 60 in Gilbert. It had all of the troop’s camping equipment inside, according to a post made on Facebook Saturday morning.
“This [equipment] allows our boys to do the good work that they do. You see us leading parades. You see us doing services projects, but this is what lets them go to camp. We don’t have pre-established tents or cabins when we get there. We pick up and put up everything that we stay in that weekend and take it down and take it home with us. So, it really affects our boys. This hurts them and it also hurts the community, because the community is what supports us,” said Gilbert Boy Scout Troop 60 Scout Master Tom Wirzburger.
Deputies ask that anyone who may have any information on the trailer’s location or who is responsible for taking the trailer to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
If you would like to make donations to the Boy Scouts of America Troop 60, there is an account at the Gilbert First Community Bank: Gilbert Ruritan for Troop 60 Trailer.
