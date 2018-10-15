Teen charged in James Island shooting; deputies searching for another

James Island, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested and charged a teenager in connection with a shooting on James Island last week.
Rome Javon Richardson, 17, is facing two charges of attempted murder and one charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Roger Antonio.
Deputies are still looking for Rayshad Kenneth Prioleau (pictured), 17, who is also wanted in connection with the shooting. James Island Charter High School was on lockdown for a short time Monday morning while deputies were in the area searching for the men. There was also a report of shots fired, but deputies didn’t find anything.
Anyone with information about Prioleau’s whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 843-743-7200.
