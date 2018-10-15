Gamecocks set kickoff time with Tennessee

The Gamecocks defeated Tennessee just three times in a 105-year period from 1903-2007, but have won six times in the last 10 contests from 2008-2017. Each of the last six contests has been decided by six points or less, with Carolina outscoring the Vols by a 164-160 margin during that six-game stretch. The Gamecocks were 15-9 winners in Knoxville last season.