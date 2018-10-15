Louisiana family reunited with lost dog after six years

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A family from Denham Springs is celebrating the return of their dog, Jackson, who was found happy and healthy six years after going missing.
Jackson’s owner, Roberta Ostten, says he’d gotten lost one night after her husband let him out of their home to go to the bathroom. The family performed an extensive search of their neighborhood once they realized Jackson had not returned after some time. Ostten’s fears that something bad had happened to Jackson were heightened after a conversation where she learned her neighbor’s dog had been stolen out of a fenced yard, and after she’d heard via the local news station that dogs were being stolen from the area to be used as bait.
“She was sad when he was lost,” said Annie Impson, Ostten’s daughter. Monday, October 8, Impson filmed Jackson’s return to her mother and father.
Impson says she is grateful to Patrick and Patricia Mounts , a couple from the area that now lives in Mississippi. The couple decided to bring Jackson to their vet after they discovered him roaming around their area for a couple of days. Once Jackson was being treated the vet was able to scan an animal ID microchip which linked Jackson to a veterinary office in Watson, Louisiana.
“When they called we all were speechless. It was very surreal and totally out of the blue because we thought he was dead and now he is back home, doing great.” said Impson.
Impson says the couple is in the habit of rescuing dogs and she couldn’t be more thankful they were able to rescue Jackson.
You can watch the full video of the reunification below.
