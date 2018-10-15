Lowcountry state representatives form new flood prevention taskforce

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Flooding and its effects on the Lowcountry continue to be one of the primary areas of focus and a significant talking point among legislators at the local and state levels.
Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg recently returned from the Netherlands where he looked at how they handle water, the construction ban in the Church Creek basin area remains, and flooding cameras could be on the way.
Now two Lowcountry representatives have started up a new committee which they hope will bring more cooperation between agencies to solve drainage problems within budgets that already exist.
Chaired by Sandy Senn under the direction of Peter McCoy, the “Countywide Intergovernmental Flood Protection Taskforce Committee” intends to meet quarterly with the purpose of bringing together government agencies and citizens to discuss flooding and ways to fix existing infrastructure.
The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. in the North Charleston City Hall council chambers with the first one on Monday night.
“This taskforce is modeled after on formed initially on James Island which has seen success,” McCoy said. “We now believe the concept should be taken county wide. It is expected that this taskforce may likely have a significant impact on older neighborhoods which previously didn’t flood but which now experience flooding.”
People who attend the meetings are asked to bring photos or videos of flooding near their homes and will be asked to fil out forms giving the addresses of problem areas. After meetings, engineers will be asked to walk the problem neighborhoods together, break up the work and report back.
“I have witnessed firsthand just how awesome these engineers are when problem solving together,” Senn said. " I have also witnessed firsthand just how overjoyed these residents become when they see heavy equipment rolling into their neighborhoods and coming to the rescue. We need more happy residents seeing their tax dollars at work."
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.