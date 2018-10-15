Near Record Heat, Fall Temps Ahead

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A ridge of high pressure is filtering in above normal heat for the next few days. Today and tomorrow temperatures will approach, and possible break, the record high of 87 degrees. Highs in the upper 80s are expected through Wednesday. Keep the umbrella handy in case a spotty shower develops ahead of the next front. Scattered rain and a thunderstorm is possible Wednesday.
The coolest temperatures in 6 months arrive Thursday with highs into the low/mid 70s. Look for a lot of sunshine by the end of the work week.
TODAY: Lots of sun, spotty shower possible; LOW: 66, HIGH: 87.
TOMORROW: Sun & clouds, isolated shower; LOW: 71, HIGH: 89.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain, t-storm possible; LOW: 70, HIGH: 86.
THURSDAY: Much cooler & dry, LOW: 62, HIGH: 73.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
