SC public service commission to hold public hearing in N. Charleston Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Public Services Commission will have a hearing Monday night in North Charleston covering a variety of topics including the proposed merger between SCE&G and Dominion Energy.
Federal and state commissions have already approved the deal with only permission from regulators in North and South Carolina needed for the deal to go through.
The commission has already held similar hearings in Columbia and Aiken where the public has been able to speak their mind. Each person who signs up will be given three minutes to speak.
Those comments will then go toward hearings and cases scheduled for November where SCE&G will have to answer more questions about the VC Summer project fallout. The hearing Monday night is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Charleston County Public Services Building.
