Tractor-trailer driver dead after crash in St. George

ST. GEORGE, SC (WCSC) - One person died early Monday morning after a crash in St. George.
The driver of a tractor-trailer was headed south on Winningham Road near Hwy 78 around 3:13 a.m. when they ran off the road, hit a ditch, then overcorrected and overturned, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Southern.
The person was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the truck, Southern said.
The crash is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway patrol.
