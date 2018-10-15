Wrongful death lawsuit filed after couple killed on Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Georgetown woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after her parents were killed in an accident on the Ravenel Bridge.
Melissa Butler filed the lawsuit in Charleston County 's Court of Common Pleas ten months after the accident.
The suit was filed against 19-year old Olivia Keenum who Charleston police say crashed into the back of Butler’s mom’s car.
On Dec. 11, 2017, 70-year old Faye Barrineau and 78-year old Ashley Wiggins were headed back to Georgetown after a doctor’s appointment in Charleston.
Barrineau had car trouble on the Ravenel Bridge.
She called 911 and told the operator she thought she hit a pothole and had two flat tires.
“I would hate to get out and try to look because the traffic’s going by me so fast and I’ve got my blinkers on sitting in the left lane," Barrineau is heard saying on the 911 call.
Police say a few minutes later Keenum crashed her car into Barrineau’s car.
After failing to reach her mom on the phone, Butler and her boyfriend headed for Charleston and learned about the accident.
They went to the emergency room.
“I was faced with a police officer, the coroner and a chaplain so I know it was the worst thing ever," Butler said.
Butler learned her dad died at the scene of the accident.
Her mom died nine days later.
Police questioned Keenum at the hospital with their body cameras rolling.
“All I remember is putting my blinker on to get over and then looking up and slamming into the back of someone," Keenum is seen saying.
Charleston police charged Keenum with driving too fast for conditions and simple possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Butler believes the charges should have been stiffer.
She says that’s why she filed the lawsuit.
“I feel she cheated my family out of memories that we’ll never get to make," Butler said. “I just want her to be held accountable. I want people to know how my parents died.”
Butler is asking for an unspecified amount of money in her lawsuit.
