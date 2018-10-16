Baseball field for children with special needs one step closer to reality

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - A baseball field for children with special needs is one step closer to becoming a reality in Moncks Corner.
The town council approved an application for a $25,000 grant that would help pay for the design fees of the field. The town also said it would match the $25,000 if the grant gets approved. There would also be an accessible playground right next to the field.
The price tag for the whole project is around $1.3 million. The town is hoping to raise the rest of the money from fundraisers and corporate partners.
The field itself would have a running track surface that’s different than a dirt path typically seen on a baseball field. It would be made from a special material that would be safe and inclusive. The playground would also be built with the same priorities in mind.
The field would be the first of its kind in Berkeley County.
