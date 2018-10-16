Foreign diplomats in Charleston bring global business opportunities

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - More than 30 foreign ambassadors representing four continents have come to Charleston as a part of a 3-day Experience America trip.
This trip acts as an opportunity to spotlight the city.
Charleston, known for its bustling tourism and aerospace manufacturing industries, is launching new programs and expanding its business sectors.
The rise of local businesses and a strong labor force opens doors for global partnerships.
“You can find a good labor force. This is very important for companies,” said Martin Dahinden, Swiss ambassador to the United States. “I know from business people who have already invested here. The business climate is very positive.”
The diplomats have had a chance to experience historical, cultural, and government operated facilities in Charleston.
On Monday, members of the foreign Diplomatic Corps visited Joint Base Charleston to tour different parts of the facility and board a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft.
The group also toured the Clemson University Restoration Institute to learn more about a wide range of projects the institute was working on.
Then they finished the day with a community reception with local business leaders and Mayor John Tecklenburg.
This is the 23rd Experience America trip and its mission is to encourage business investment and trades while building bridges between the ambassadors and American leaders.
The foreign ambassadors will conclude their trip to Charleston with a tour of Boeing at the Charleston Delivery Center on Tuesday.
