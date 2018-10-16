Honduran migrants bed down after pushing into Guatemala

Honduran migrant Edwin Antonio Garcia Cruz holds up his passport and the woman behind him holds up her national ID as Guatemalan police block them and their caravan after the group crossed the Honduras-Guatemala border without incident, in Esquipulas, Guatemala, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. The caravan began as about 160 people who first gathered early Friday to depart from San Pedro Sula, figuring that traveling as a group would make them less vulnerable to robbery, assault and other dangers common on the migratory path through Central America and Mexico. The group has since grown to at least 1,600 people. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (AP)