Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 6)

AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 7 catches for 85 yards in a 31-28 loss to Pittsburgh. The Summerville alum has 33 catches for 494 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 4 tackles in a 31-28 loss to Pittsburgh. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 19 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 sacks and 5 pass deflections.
Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 9 tackles in a 43-40 loss to New England. The Beaufort native has 35 tackles, 1 interception and 4 pass deflections.
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Injured Reserve. The Berkeley alum has 8 catches for 92 yards.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played Tackle in a 42-34 win over Indianapolis.
Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins - Had 4 tackles in a 31-28 win over Chicago. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 18 tackles, 1 sack and 4.5 TFL.
