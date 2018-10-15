Man fired from Lakewood Dunkin’ for refusing to serve cop now arrested for robbing same store

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A former employee at a Lakewood Dunkin' was arrested over the weekend after being suspected of robbing the same location.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 30-year-old Shontay Brown was apprehended near the 14200 block of Gramatan Avenue in Cleveland in connection to the robbery of the Lakewood store on West 117th Street.
“The Lakewood Police Department is to be commended for their efforts on this investigation," says U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. "The robbery happened over the weekend and by Monday, Brown was named the suspect and now behind bars to answer for his actions.”
Brown is a former employee of the location and was fired in July for refusing to serve an officer from the Cleveland Police Department.
Brown has been charged with aggravated robbery.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.