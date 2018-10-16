RCSD sheriff: More than 120 guns seized from ‘largest crime scene’ investigators have seen following Florence ambush shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says that their investigation of the ambush shooter in Florence County earlier this month is officially over, and that the FBI seized 126 guns from the home.
Lott’s department, in conjunction with the FBI, said the Florence shooting is one of largest crime scenes he’s ever seen - six blocks long and 100 yards wide.
More than 390 shell casings were collected from the exterior and approximately 39 shell casings were recovered from the interior of the residence. It’s believed that three different weapons were used by the suspect, but analysis is being done to confirm that, Lott said. 126 guns were collected from the home.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, who was asked to investigate the shooting by the Florence County sheriff, spoke to reporters Tuesday, saying that the way the shooter’s home was set up, he’s surprised there weren’t more officers injured. Officers were at the home to serve a search warrant against Hopkins' son, Seth, who is accused of assaulting two minors.
Fred Hopkins is charged with the Oct. 3 murder of Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway as well as six counts of attempted murder against other law enforcement officers who were hurt.
Lott says that a number of individulals, including law enforcement officers where were at the scene, residence, and the others inside the Hopkins home - another adult and two children - have been interviewed.
Sheriff Lott asks for continued prayers for the three Florence County deputies still in the hospital recovering from the incident. Two remain in critical condition while the other one has been updated to stable condition. The City of Florence police officer has been transferred to a facility in Georgia.
RCSD and the FBI are workng with 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements during the investigation.
